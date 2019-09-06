Table tennis: Romanian women's team through to European Championships' semis

The Romanian table tennis women's team qualified, on Friday, to the semifinals of the European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes (France), after defeating the hosts, France, by 3-0.

Elizabeta Samara, Bernadette Szocs and Daniela Dodean Monteiro brought the points for a clear victory over the reigning champions. Romania thus has assured a medal in the Nantes Euro Championships.Samara defeated Laura Gasnier by 3-0 (12-10, 11-9, 11-9), Szocs defeated Marie Migot by 3-1 (11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9), while Dodean triumphed over Audrey Zarif 3-0 (11-9, 11-4, 11-7).In the semifinals, on Saturday, Romania will face off against Poland, from 11:00 hrs. In the quarterfinals, Poland defeated the Netherlands by 3-1.