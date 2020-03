Table Tennis: Tania Plaian, Elena Zaharia qualify for main groups of European Championship Under-21

Romanian players Tania Plaian and Elena Zaharia qualified on Wednesday for the main groups of the European Under-21 Table Tennis Championship in Varazdin (Croatia), after a complete series of victories in the preliminary groups.

Thus, Tania Plaian won Group 9, after scoring 4-0 (11-6, 11-5, 11-6, 13-11) against Spaniard Alba Fernandez, 4-1 (11-5, 5-11, 11- 5, 11-4, 11-9) against the Swedish Christina Kallberg and 4-2 (11-4, 5-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8) against German Franziska Schreiner.Elena Zaharia ranked 1st in Group 12, after scoring 4-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-7, 11-3) against Belarus Tatiana Ceakovaia, 4-0 (11-9, 11-9) , 11-5, 11-3) against Ema Labosova (Slovakia) and 4-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-6, 11-6) against British Denise Payet.