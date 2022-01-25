Talks to continue so that things from STB improve within possible limits, Bucharest Mayor says

Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan says that the talks will continue so that things from the Bucharest Transport Company (STB) "improve within the limits of the possible, depending on the available budgets".

"The strike at the STB is over. The discussions last night with the employees and trade unions from STB were successful, and today morning almost all the public transport that was scheduled went out on the route. The discussions will continue so that things at the STB improve within the limits of the possible, depending on the available budgets," the mayor wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday morning.

He thanked "all those who were involved in solving the crisis" and expressed regret that "the people of Bucharest were deprived for 5 days of the public transport service at the surface".

The employees of the Bucharest Transport Company decided to suspend the protest action and resume the activity after five days in which the public transport in Bucharest was blocked.

On Monday evening, Nicusor Dan told private broadcaster Digi24 that more and more drivers and operators had understood that "this adventure" needs to end.

"I hope there is the rational decision following the discussion that is taking place this evening [Monday - ed.n.], so that the strike can stop tomorrow and all the discussions which are absolutely legitimate, of a union nature, can take place in a civilized framework, without Bucharesters suffering," the mayor also said.

Nicusor Dan explained that, according to the collective labor agreement, the union workers cannot ask for the resignation of the STB director, nor the other way around.

On the other hand, Vasile Petrariu, the leader of the STB Union, stated, after negotiations at the City Hall, that he believes the Administration Council of the STB did not understand the crisis situation that should have been already solved.

"Unfortunately, we lost so much time with the hope that the Administration Council will assume a decision that would resolve this conflict. They did not understand the crisis situation in which we are and which should be resolved, because the problem now is not necessarily with us, as employees, the problem is with citizens. Citizens expect the resumption of activity and we do not have these guarantees."

Asked if workers will resume activity on Tuesday, Petrariu said he will relay the result of discussions and they will decide.

He stated that the employees are not opposed to reforms, but want to be paid reasonably, for the Social Dialogue Law to be respected, as well as the Collective Labor Agreement and the Labor Code.

As regards the resignation of the general director, Petrache specified that the company is led by the Administration Council, not by executive directors, who only execute and can be dismissed by the Administration Council, just as they were appointed.