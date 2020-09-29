Tariceanu: ALDE - in 13 county councils, 23 mayors and several hundred councilors, remarkable result

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu considers that the result obtained in the local elections by his colleagues in the country, tens of mayors and hundreds of councilors, is "remarkable", given that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal party (PNL) "tore away from ALDE."

"I thank all those who have credited us with their trust. Their votes are important to us and we will use them only in their interest! Now, with the official results on the table, we have a clear picture of what these elections meant to us. And the conclusion was very well expressed by a colleague of mine: how big was ALDE if even after both PSD and PNL tore away so much from us, we still managed to get dozens of mayors and hundreds of councilors? Weak as we were, we have now managed to enter 13 county councils, take 23 mayors and a few hundred councilors. Yes, it is a worse result than in 2016, but after the losses suffered I believe that the result obtained by my colleagues is a remarkable one," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He recalled that he is "disappointed" by the result obtained in Bucharest and by the fact that "he did not convince more Bucharesters that the ALDE ideas are better than those of the other parties, as well as the candidates".

"The result hurts me, but not so much for me, because I am hardened in political struggles, but for my younger colleagues whom I promoted. The elections of September 27 were favourable to the big parties, to those who were able to spend millions of euros on the campaign. This campaign was not won by ideas and programs, but by the money thrown in advertising. As the leader of ALDE, I want to thank all those who have credited us with their trust. Their votes are important for us and we will use them only in their interest!," added Tariceanu.