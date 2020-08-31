 
     
Tariceanu: We, at ALDE, will vote motion with two hands!

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) will vote the censure motion "with two hands", with the regret it didn't come earlier, "probably from the desire not to make the medical situation in the country more difficult," ALDE Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu wrote on Sunday on Facebook.

"We, those at ALDE, will vote the motion with two hands! We will vote with the regret that it didn't come earlier, probably from the desire not to make the medical situation in the country more difficult. With or without medical crisis, this government must leave, as anyhow, it is not concerned with the medical crisis, not to speak of the economic crisis. For them, everything is a reason of campaign and getting their pockets filled from fishy contracts," Tariceanu said in his post.

He pointed out that, for the moment, the result of the voting could not be predicted, "as the PNL has put up all government's material resources to buy parliament members in order to stay in power."

According to him, if the government falls, "then we'll have one with three priorities: safely opening schools, managing the medical crisis and democratically organising the elections."

