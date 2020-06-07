TAROM flight to London and back on June 8

TAROM Romanian Air Transport Company introduces on Monday, June 8, flights from Bucharest to London and back, according to an announcement posted on its Facebook page.

Thus, for the Bucharest - London flight the tariff is 267 euros, all fees included, as well as 10-kg cabin luggage and 23-kg hold luggage, and for London - Bucharest, the rate is 288 euros, all fees included and with the same luggage conditions.

The flight will be operated under special circumstances, observing Government Decision 394 / 18 May 2020, and considering this, passengers accepted aboard the aircraft will have to comply with certain requirements.

Therefore, accepted on the flight from London to Romania will be only Romanian citizens wishing to be repatriated, and only British citizens will be accepted on the flight from Romania to London.

Starting June 8, the UK introduces compulsory quarantine for all those entering its territory.