TAROM flights on 28, 31 May from Bucharest to Madrid, Barcelona and return

TAROM introduces flights from Bucharest to Madrid and Barcelona on 28 and 31 May and return.

For the Bucharest - Madrid - Bucharest flight, the price is 250 euros, with all taxes included, as well as a 10 kg hand luggage and a 23 kg hold baggage, and for Bucharest - Barcelona - Bucharest ticket is 230 euros, according to an information posted on the company's Facebook page.

TAROM specifies that the above-mentioned flights are operated in special conditions under the terms of (Government Decision) HG 394/18 May 2020, and for these reasons, passengers who will be accepted on board aircraft must fall into certain categories. Thus, from Spain to Romania, only Romanian citizens who want to return will be accepted, and from Romania to Spain passengers must be Spanish citizens or seasonal workers with a contract of employment or workers in the transport sector, provided for in Annex No.3 to the communication on the implementation of green lanes, on the basis of guidelines on border management measures, with a view to protecting health and ensuring the availability of essential goods and services.

