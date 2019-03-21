 
     
TAROM has interim director general, company's aircraft, licensed and operate without changes

Florin Susanu was appointed on Thursday by the TAROM Board of Directors as interim director general and accountable manager of the company, the air operator informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES.


"The Board of Directors of the National Company TAROM has appointed in today's meeting, 21 March, a new interim director general and accountable manager in the person of the commanding flight instructor Florin Susanu who is currently director of the national company's Flight Direction," the release states.

At the same time, the company's representatives specify that all TAROM aircraft are licensed and operate without any change to the flight schedule.

"We are taking advantage of this moment to put a halt to the speculation in the media with regard to operating the company's aircraft. Our aircraft are licensed and operate without any change in flight schedule," they say.

Florin Susanu replaces Wolff Werner-Wilhelm, who was appointed interim TAROM director general on 20 November 2017.

Florin Susanu also served as interim director general of TAROM, with an initial term of one month, being appointed on August 21, 2017, after Eugen Davidoiu's resignation.

