TAROM launches '4 days for 3 super destinations!' deals for June trips

Romania's national airline TAROM is launching a "4 days for 3 super destinations!" round trip offer at prices starting at EUR 120 for trips made between June 1 and 30, 2024 (last return date).

"TAROM's special offer is valid in January only, when you can buy tickets at discounted prices to three fascinating destinations that top the preferences in the summer season. TAROM is providing a special offer '4 days for 3 super destinations' to passengers with three destination proposals where to spend unforgettable holidays: France, Serbia and Israel. Whether they are planning a city break or organising their entire vacation, travellers now have the opportunity to enjoy the start of the summer season with discounts on the purchase of tickets as early as January. Thus, under the special offer valid for only 4 days, between January 19 and 22, 2024, airline tickets for travel in the first month of summer (June) have specially discounted prices," according to TAROM.

Under the TAROM offer, tickets can be purchased at special prices only between January 19 and 22, 2024, for trips between June 1 and 30, 2024 (last return date).

"Airline tickets to destinations that offer endless options for fun and relaxation for travel enthusiasts in the summertime are among the most attractive and start from EUR 120 euros round trip - all taxes included - 8-kg hand luggage and free check-in for the following destinations: Bucharest - Belgrade (Serbia) - from EUR120; Bucharest - Nice (France) - from EUR 135; and Bucharest - Tel Aviv (Israel) - from EUR 170."