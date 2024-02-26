TAROM starts special airfare discount campaign

TAROM kicks off a new special airfare discount campaign at the end of February for travellers who plan their holidays in advance for the summer season.

TAROM says it has prepared for February 26-28, 2024 specially reduced prices for the purchase of tickets, for trips scheduled for July, with the current offering coming with opportunities for all tastes.

Air ticket fares to the desired destinations are among the most attractive and they start at EUR 120 round trip (all taxes included), 8 kg hand luggage and free check-in for the following destinations: Bucharest - Belgrade, Budapest, Chisinau, Prague and Sofia (starting at EUR 120 , round trip, all taxes included); Bucharest - Tel Aviv (starting at EUR 135); Bucharest - London (starting at EUR 150 euro).

Tickets are om sale on www.tarom.ro website, at TAROM outlets and accredited agencies.

The offer is valid for all destinations mentioned on flights operated by TAROM between July 1, 2024, and July 31, 2024 (date of the last return) and it is subject to special terms and conditions. Seats are limited.

The Romanian National Air Transport Company - TAROM was founded in 1954. It is operating under the authority of the Ministry of Transport, being a member of the SkyTeam Alliance since June 25, 2010.

Romania's national airline has a fleet of 18 aircraft flying to 70 destinations using its own airplanes or airplanes of its code share partners. In 1993,TAROM became a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).