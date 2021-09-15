Tataru: I will discuss with Prime Minister about mandatory anti-COVID vaccination of employees in hospitals, schools

Nelu Tataru, honorary adviser to Prime Minister Florin Citu and former Minister of Health, said he would discuss with the prime minister on Wednesday a possible mandatory vaccination or testing for COVID-19 of hospital staff, agerpres reports.

"At the moment, the discussions are about the obligation of some vaccinations or some tests, but the decisions will be made in the next period (...), we are thinking about everything that means state structures, everything that means hospital, everything that means schools,", Nelu Tataru said on Wednesday at the exit from the Ministry of Health.

He stated that immunization or mandatory testing will not be required until an assessment has been provided which he has requested on the number of employees in the medical system who have been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 or who have been infected with this virus.Nelu Tataru said he had spoken with interim Health Minister Cseke Attila, two state secretaries in the ministry and Senate Health Committee Vice President Laszlo Attila, on the current situation in the context of wave 4 of the pandemic.He said there was a 1,500-bed resilience plan for intensive care. Nelu Tataru believes that a zonal and regional location of this number of beds is necessary, in the context in which the evolution of the number of COVID-19 cases differs in the country.Tataru mentioned that he raised the issue of human health resources, which after a year and a half is still in the forefront in the fight against SARS-CoV-2.Nelu Tataru specified that all hospitals "will satisfy COVID and non-COVID pathology" and that the principle applies that the chronic patient must not lack medical assistance.