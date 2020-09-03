Tataru on anti-COVID-19 vaccine: Romania to receive 4% of first batch - some 1,290,000 doses

Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared on Thursday, in Ploiesti, that Romania will receive approximately 1,290,000 doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine from the first batch, which will benefit the vulnerable persons and professional categories.

"We asked the European Commission for about half of Romania's population and we went up to 10,700,000 citizens who should get this vaccine. At the level of the European Commission, contracts have been concluded with several companies. (...) Romania, from the first batch of 30 million doses, will receive 4%, around 1,290,000 doses," Tataru stated.Asked who will benefit from these doses, the minister mentioned the vulnerable and professional categories, respectively the medical ones and the teachers.On Thursday, Nelu Tataru paid a visit to Prahova County and went to the County Ambulance Service and to the County Emergency Hospital, given that, recently, the doctors from the Emergency Reception Unit have repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that the unit is overcrowded, the staff is insufficient and so is the equipment used.