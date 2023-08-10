TCG Kinaliada Turkish corvette attends Romanian Navy Day in Constanta

The Turkish corvette TCG Kinaliada (F-514) will make a stopover in the southeastern port of Constanta, between August 12-16, to participate in the Day of the Romanian Navy, together with Romanian military and civilian ships, informed, on Wednesday night, the General Staff of Naval Forces, in a press release.

After the ship's docking, a delegation on board will, on Saturday, August 12, make official visits to the Fleet Command Vice Admiral Vasile Urseanu and to the local authorities in Constanta, and a detachment of Turkish soldiers will submit a wreath at the International Military Cemetery in Slobozia in memory of Turkish heroes.

The TCG corvette Kinaliada (F-514) will be able to be visited by the civilian population on August 12, between 10.00 - 12.00 and 14.00 - 16.00.

On Tuesday, August 15, the Turkish corvette will be present in the naval perimeter at sea, together with the Romanian military ships, at the Romanian Naval Forces 23 demonstration exercise.

The Honour Guard, set up on the embankment in front of the Fleet Command to receive the officials, will be made up of platoons of soldiers from France, the United States of America, Turkey, the 30th Guards Brigade Mihai Viteazul and the Romanian Naval Forces.