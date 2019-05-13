Team Romania wins six silver medals at European Union Science Olympiad

Education Minister Ecaterina Andronescu welcomed the students that made up team Romania at the 17th edition of the European Union Science Olympiad (EUSO ) hosted by the Portuguese town of Almada that won seven silver medals, at the airport on Sunday.

According to a press statement released by the Education Ministry (MEN), the six winners are Mihnea Nastai (Mihai Eminescu Collegiate High School of Satu Mare), Tudor Gabriel Mocioi (Tudor Vianu Collegiate High School of Informatics in Bucharest) and Mircea Raul Bodrogean (Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Computer Science), all competing as team A, as well as Malina Elena Constantinescu (Iasi Collegiate High School), Gheorghe Gaitan (Petru Rares Collegiate High School of Suceava), and Neculau Octavian (Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Computer Science), all in team B.

The teams were coordinated by Stefan Theodor Tomas of the Bucharest School of Polytechnics, delegation leader and chemistry mentor; Georgiana Dua-Cornescu of the Biology Faculty of Bucharest University, a biology mentor; and Ion Toma of the Mihai Viteazul Collegiate High School of Bucharest.

The EU Science Olympics (EUSO) is an interdisciplinary team competition. Each participating country may sign up two teams composed of three students. The contestants take two practical four-hour tests each in three subject matters (Biology, Chemistry, and Physics), the points of each experiment being added to the teams' score count. This year's edition brought together 50 teams from 24 countries.

Andronescu, welcomed and congratulated team Romania on their results at the Henri Coanda International Airport on Sunday.

AGERPRES