TechAngels Group 2021 investments in local startups at 8.9 ml euros, double from 2020

TechAngels Group's 2021 investments in local startups amounted to 8.9 million euros, twice the figure of 2020, and its investor network has grown by 40 percent, the tech business supporting association said in a statement on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

"Investments by members of TechAngels, the largest network of private investors interested in supporting the Romanian tech startup ecosystem, were a combined 8.9 million euros in 2021, double the amount of 2020 and 43 percent more than in 2019. The financing was directed to 69 startups, of which 14 benefited from follow-on rounds," the cited document states.40 percent of investors allocated up to 50,000 euros each, 37.5 percent invested between 50,000 and 500,000 euros, and 5.5 percent gave out over 500,000 euros. This year, 20 percent of the group chose not to invest in new solutions, some of them being new members. Automation, robotics and b2b process solutions accounted for no less than 44 percent of the ideas presented by the startups seeking financing from TechAngels. Next by numbers are health and education solutions (10 percent each), in line with the major concerns of the society in this period. Tech solutions also emerged this year for growing communities, as well as more sustainability-oriented solutions, with applications in everyday life and in business. Many of the resources targeted by startups were intended for expanding solutions regionally and internationally, product scaling and development.TechAngels is an open group of private investors interested in supporting the development of technology start-ups in Romania and in the region.