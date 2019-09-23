Ten ALDE MPs join PRO Europa group

Ten Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) MPs have joined the PRO Europa group, according to an announcement made on Monday by Carmen Mihalcescu, while presiding the plenary sitting of the Deputies' Chamber.

Mihalcescu specified that MPs Varujan Vosganian, Anton Anton, Florica Calota, Adrian Mocanu, Steluta Cataniciu, Marius Surgent, Andrei Gerea, Eusebiu Pistru, Toma Petcu and Constantin Avram will join the PRO Europa parliamentary group.Last week, the ALDE group in the Deputies' Chamber dismantled, as Gratiela Gavrilescu, Ion Cupa, Marian Cucsa, Alexandru Baisanu and Mihai Nita announced they will continue their activity in the Parliament as non-affiliated MPs.The ALDE group was also dismantled in the Senate.