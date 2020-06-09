Ten more Romanian nationals working for a Birkenfeld slaughterhouse, positive to SARS-CoV-2

Ten more Romanian nationals who were working for a slaughterhouse in the German town of Birkenfeld, where a novel coronavirus outbreak was found, were confirmed infected with the SARS-CoV-2, the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.

"According to information communicated publicly by the German authorities, the third test round of all workers who had previously been tested negatively was completed. Of the 750 people tested, 16 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 contamination were detected, 10 of which are Romanian citizens. At the same time, 23 workers of the slaughterhouse (including the 16 new cases) are still in quarantine," the MAE states.

The Romanian ministry also states that a team made up of representatives of public health, veterinary and consumer protection authorities at the state and local level, accompanied by experts from local and district authorities, inspected the spaces of the meat processing company to verify and evaluate the application and effectiveness of the new measures to combat the spread of SARS-CoV-2 among staff.

So far, no requests for assistance from Romanian citizens employed by the company in question have been received at the level of the Consulate General of Romania in Stuttgart.

In this context, the MAE recalls that it was notified on 20 May, through the Consulate General of Romania in Stuttgart, of the death of a Romanian citizen who was working with this company.