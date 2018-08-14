Tennis: Alexandra Dulgheru qualifies for round of sixteen of tournament in Vancouver (ITF)

Romanian tennis player Alexandra Dulgheru on Tuesday qualified for the round of sixteen of the ITF tournament in Vancouver (Canada), equipped with total prizes worth 100,000 US dollars, 6-2, 6-1, after she defeated Fanny Stollar from Hungary,

Dulgheru (29, WTA's 148th) defeated her opponent in 63 minutes, after scoring 5 aces, the same as Stollar (19, WTA's 147th), who instead committed 8 double faults.In the next round of the competition, the Romanian will meet the winner between Carol Zhao (Canada, 23, WTA's 143rd) and Beatriz Haddad Maia (Brazil, 22, WTA's 116th).