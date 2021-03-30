Tennis: Bianca Andreescu, qualified for quarterfinals of Miami Open (WTA)

Canadian player of Romanian descent Bianca Andreescu qualified for the quarterfinals of the Miami Open tennis tournament, a WTA 1,000 competition, with total prizes of 3,260,190 dollars, by defeating Spanish Garbine Muguruza 3-6,6-3, 6-2 in a match played on Monday, according to AGERPRES.

Andreescu (20 years old), the world's no. 9 and a Grand Slam champion, won after two hours and 11 minutes, and will fight for a place in the semifinals with another representative of Spain, Sara Sorribes Tormo, who defeated Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4, 0-6, 6-1.