Tennis: Gabriela Ruse through to Trophee Clarins' round of 16

Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse qualified on Wednesday for the round of 16 of the Trophee Clarins tournament (WTA 125), which takes place in Paris and is endowed with total prizes of 100,000 euros, after beating Chinese Lin Zhu, 0-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Gabriela Ruse (26, WTA's 148th) needed one hour and 34 minutes to get past the fifth seeded.

The match had an unexpected, but not uncommon, unfolding on the women's circuit. Zhu (30 years old, WTA's 57th) took the first set to zero, with only nine points won by the Romanian, after which Ruse, author of 6 and 4 double errors in this match, won 6-1, 6-1 in the following sets.

Ruse has secured a cheque for 1,740 euros and 21 WTA points, and will face the winner of Kristina Mladenovic (France) and Nao Hibino (Japan) in the second round.

Also on Wednesday, Simona Halep is scheduled to play in the first round against American player McCartney Kessler.