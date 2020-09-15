Tennis: Halep/Niculescu on to round of 16 of doubles' event in Rome

The pair formed by Romanian tennis players Simona Halep and Monica Niculescu has gone through, on Tuesday, to the round of 16 of the doubles' event of the 1,692,169-euro WTA tour in Rome, winning rapidly against Ukrainian players Elena Svitolina/Daiana Iastremska, 6-0, 6-1, after a match that took only 46 minutes.

Halep and Niculescu will play in the round of 16 against Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama from Japan, following their win against Dutch pair Kiki Bertens and Arantxa Rus, 6-3, 6-4.

Also qualified for the round of 16 of the doubles' event is Raluca Olaru, who, together with Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany), surpassed American players Sofia Kenin/Bethenie Mattek-Sands, seeded 8th, in two sets, 6-1, 6-4, after one hour and 14 minutes of play. Olaru and Friedsam will duel in the round of 16 against the winners of the match between Miyu Kato (Japan)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) - Misaki Doi (Japan)/Renata Voracova (Czechia).

As has already been announced, Simona Halep (#2 WTA, top seed) will meet in the second round of the singles' event at the WTA Rome tournament Italian player Jasmine Paolini (#99 WTA, 24 years old).