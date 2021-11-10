Tennis: Irina Bara qualifies for round of 16 of ITF tournament in Santiago de Chile

Romanian tennis player Irina Bara qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of sixteen of the ITF tournament in Santiago de Chile, equipped with total prizes of 60,000 US dollars, after defeating Solana Sierra (Argentina), beneficiary of a wildcard, 6-3, 6-3.

Bara (26, WTA's 133) needed an hour and 18 minutes of playing to defeat Sierra (17, WTA's 826).

In the round of sixteen, Bara will face Beatrice Gumulya (Indonesia), a 30-year-old player who is ranked 1,084 in the world.

Also, Bara and Ekaterine Gorgodze are seeds no. 1 in the doubles event and they will play directly in the quarterfinals. Bara and Gorgodze, who come after three consecutive titles (Karlsruhe WTA 125, Transylvania Open WTA 250 and Buenos Aires WTA 125), will face Riya Bhatia (India) and Maria Fernanda Herazo Gonzalez (Colombia) in the quarterfinals