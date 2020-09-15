Tennis: Irina Begu, easy qualification in round 2 of WTA tournament in Rome

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu easily defeated Italian Elisabetta Cociaretto, 6-2, 6-2, on Tuesday, in the first round of the WTA tournament in Rome, endowed with total prizes worth 1,692,169 euros.

Irina Begu, 30, #73 WTA, coming from qualifications, prevailed in an hour and 25 minutes over a 19-year-old opponent, who ranks 128 in the world hierarchy.

Begu will play in the next round with the British Johana Konta, #13 WTA.

Romanian Simona Halep (#2 WTA) is the main seed of the tournament and will play directly in the second round, against Italian Jasmine Paolini, who surprisingly breezed past Latvian Anastasija Sevastova.

As announced, the pair made up by Simona Halep and Monica Niculescu advanced on Tuesday to round of sixteen of the doubles event of the WTA tournament in Rome, quickly prevailing over the Ukrainians Elina Svitolina / Daiana Iastremska, 6-0, 6 -1.

Halep and Niculescu will face off in the round of sixteen the winners of the match between the Japanese Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama to the Dutch Kiki Bertens and Arantxa Rus.

Raluca Olaru also qualified for the doubles event, who, together with Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany), overclased the Americans Sofia Kenin / Bethanie Mattek-Sands, seed N.8, in two sets, 6-1, 6- 4. Olaru and Friedsam will duel in the eighth with the winners of the match Miyu Kato (Japan) / Sabrina Santamaria (USA) - Misaki Doi (Japan) / Renata Voracova (the Czech Republic).