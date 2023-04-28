 
     
Tennis: Jaqueline Cristian defeated in second round in Madrid (WTA)

Jaqueline Cristian

Madrid, April 28 /Agerpres/ - The Romanian tennis player Jaqueline Cristian was defeated by the Russian Anastasia Potapova, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2, on Friday, in the second round of the WTA 1,000 tournament in Madrid, equipped with total prizes of 7,705,780 EUR.

Jaqueline Cristian (24 years old, the 168th in the WTA) was defeated after a little more than two hours of play (2 h 10 min).

Jaqueline Cristian won with a cheque for 27,045 EUR and 35 WTA points.

Potapova won her only previous match against Jaqueline Cristian in 2017, when she prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the first round at Wesley Chapel (Florida).

