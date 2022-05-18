Tennis: Monica Niculescu, Alexandra Panova qualify for Rabat doubles semifinals (WTA)

The Romanian-Russian pair Monica Niculescu / Alexandra Panova qualified, on Wednesday, for the semifinals of the doubles event at the WTA 250 tennis tournament in Rabat (Morocco), endowed with total prizes of 251,750 dollars, after they prevailed 6-2, 6-2 in front of Ana Danilina (Kazakhstan) / Ingrid Neel (USA).

Niculescu and Panova, the number two seeds in the event, won without appeal, after 66 minutes.and Panova secured a USD 9,950 check and 110 WTA points in doubles.Opponents of the penultimate act will be the winners of the match Ingrid Gamarra Martins (Brazil) / Emily Webley-Smith (UK) - Anastasia Detiuc (Czech Republic) / Iana Sizikova (Russia).So far, two Romanians have managed to win the doubles title in the Rabat tournament, both pairing up with Russians: Sorana Cirstea in 2008 (with Anastasia Pavliuchenkova) and Raluca Olaru in 2018 (with Anastasia Blinkova). AGERPRES