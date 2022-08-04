Tennis: Monica Niculescu, Lucie Hradecka qualify for doubles semifinals in Washington (WTA)

The Romanian-Czech pair Monica Niculescu/Lucie Hradecka qualified, on Wednesday, for the semifinals of the doubles event of the Washington tennis tournament (WTA 250), equipped with a total prize pool of 251,750 US dollars, after defeating the American pair Makenna Jones/Sloane Stephens 7-6 (4), 3-6, 10-2, Agerpres.

The three seeded sealed their victory after one hour and 36 minutes.

Niculescu and Hradecka won a check woth 3,950 US dollars and 110 WTA points in doubles, and in the semifinals they will face the winners of the match between the 1st seeded, Jessuica Pegula (USA)/Erin Routliffe (New Zealand), and the Chinese pair Xiyu Wang/ Yue Yuan.