Tennis player Anca Todoni qualifies for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Madrid

The Romanian tennis player Anca Todoni qualified on Thursday for the quarterfinals of the ITF tournament in Madrid, with total prizes of 100,000 US dollars, by defeating the Japanese Mai Hontama 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Todoni (19 years old, no. 197 WTA), coming from the qualifications, won after two hours and 20 minutes of playing against a better ranked opponent (24 years old, no. 115 WTA).

In the quarterfinals, Todoni will meet another Japanese player, Moyuka Uchijima (22 years old, no. 110 WTA), the seventh seed.

In another match in the round of 16, Irina Bara (29 years old, no. 198 WTA) was defeated by Victoriei Jimenez Kasintseva (18 years old, no. 310 WTA), from Andorra, 6-2, 6-1, after one hour and 13 minutes.

