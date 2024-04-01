Subscription modal logo Premium

Tennis player Nicholas David Ionel qualifies for 2nd round of challenger tournament in Barcelona

www.prosport.ro
Nicholas David Ionel

The Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel qualified on Monday for the 2nd round of the challenger tournament in Barcelona, with total prizes of 74,825 euros, after his opponent, the Belgian Joris De Loore, forfeited at the score by 6-4, 1-0.

Nicholas David Ionel (21 years old, no. 267 ATP) won after 52 minutes, against the no. eight seed (30 years old, 189 ATP).

Ionel secured a cheque for 1,200 euros and 6 ATP points, and will play in the second round with the winner between the Spanish Oriol Roca Batalla and the Belgian Michael Geerts.

