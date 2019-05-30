Tennis: Raluca Olaru advances to mixed doubles' round of 16 in Roland Garros

The pairing made up of Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru and Croat player Franko Skugor qualified on Wednesday for the round of 16 of the mixed doubles event at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year, after scoring 6-3, 4-6, 10-7 against Kveta Peschke (the Czech Republic)/Wesley Koolhof (The Netherlands).

Olaru and Skugor won in 1 hour and 29 minutes and they secured a 10,000-euro cheque and in the next round they will play against the winners of the match between Kaitlyn Christian (US)/Frederik Nielsen (Denmark) - Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada)/Mate Pavic (Croatia/ Seed2).

AGERPRES