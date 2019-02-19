Tennis: Raluca Olaru and Darija Jurak qualify for quarterfinals of doubles tournament in Dubai (WTA)

The pair made of Romanian tennis player Raluca Olaru and Croatian Darija Jurak on Tuesday qualified for the quarterfinals of the doubles event of the WTA tournament in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), equipped with total prizes worth 2,828,000 US dollars, after defeating the pair Nicole Melichar (US)/Kveta Peschke (the Czech Republic), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3).

Olaru and Jurak secured their victory in 1 hour and 50 minutes of playing against the second seeded. The Romanian-Croatian pair has already won a cheque worth 18,765 US dollars and 190 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition.

The next opponents will be decided after the match between the Taiwanese pair Hao-Ching Chan/Latisha Chan and the pair Viktoria Kuzmova (Slovakia)/Ajla Tomljanovic (Australia).