 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Raluca Olaru, Darija Jurak (Croatia), semi-finalists in the doubles WTA tournament in Strasbourg

www.monitoruldeoltenia.com
Raluca Olaru

Romanian Raluca Olaru and Croatian Darija Jurak, seeds no. 4, on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the WTA tournament in Strasbourg (France), with total prizes worth 250,000 euros, after defeating French pair Amandine Hesse/Armony Han, coming from qualifications, 6-4, 6-4.

Olaru and Jurak won a cheque worth 2,770 euros and 110 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition.

In the semifinals, the Romanian-Croatian pair will meet the winners of the match between Japanese Eri Hozumi/Makoto Ninomiya, seeds no. 2, and Australians Daria Gavrilova/Ellen Perez.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.