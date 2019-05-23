Tennis: Raluca Olaru, Darija Jurak (Croatia), semi-finalists in the doubles WTA tournament in Strasbourg

Romanian Raluca Olaru and Croatian Darija Jurak, seeds no. 4, on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of the doubles event of the WTA tournament in Strasbourg (France), with total prizes worth 250,000 euros, after defeating French pair Amandine Hesse/Armony Han, coming from qualifications, 6-4, 6-4.

Olaru and Jurak won a cheque worth 2,770 euros and 110 WTA points for reaching this far in the competition.

In the semifinals, the Romanian-Croatian pair will meet the winners of the match between Japanese Eri Hozumi/Makoto Ninomiya, seeds no. 2, and Australians Daria Gavrilova/Ellen Perez.