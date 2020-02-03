Tennis: Simona Halep climbs to 2nd position in WTA ranking; Sofia Kenin takes 7th spot

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep advanced from the 3rd to the 2nd spot in the world ranking of professional tennis players (WTA) made public on Monday, after playing the semifinals of the Melbourne tournament, the first Grand Slam of the year.

Australian Ashleigh Barty, who also reached the semifinals in Melbourne, maintained her top spot, with more than 2,200 points above Halep, who in her turn has more than 800 points than the third ranked, Karolina Pliskova (the Czech Republic).

The Australian Open champion, American Sofia Kenin, jumped eight places, from 15 to 7. Spaniard Garbine Muguruza, who got defeated by Sofia Kenin in the final, climbed 16 spots to 16.

Canadian player of Romanian origin Bianca Andreescu, who didn't participate in the Melbourne tournament because of a health issue, maintains on the 7th spot. Japanese Naomi Osaka ends the top ten, after going down six places, as she couldn't defend her Melbourne title obtained in 2019.

Romania has other two players in the top 100, Sorana Cirstea, who climbed 5 spots and is now ranking 69th, and Ana Bogdan, 90th, after ranking 8 spots.

In the doubles ranking, our country has three more representatives in the top 100, Raluca Olaru - ranked 47th (+1), Monica Niculescu ranked 62nd (-15) and Irina Bara - ranked 98th (-12).

The players called for the Fed Cup match between Russia and Romania are ranked as following: Ana Bogdan - 90, Irina Bara - 160 (98 in the doubles), Elena-Gabriela Ruse - 166 (113 in the doubles), Jaqueline Cristian - 197 (168 in the doubles), Raluca Olaru - 47 (in the doubles).

Russia's team players are ranked as following: Ekaterina Alexandrova - 28 (89 in the doubles), Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova - 33 (112 in the doubles), Veronika Kudermetova - 38 (26 la dublu), Svetlana Kuznetsova - 49, Anain Kalinskaia - 109 (5 in the doubles).

The WTA singles ranking

1 (1). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 8,367 points

2 (3). Simona Halep 6,101

3 (2). Karolina Pliskova (the Czech Republic) 5,290

4 (5). Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,775

5 (7). Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 4,675

6 (6). Bianca Andreescu (Canada) 4,665

7 (15). Sofia Kenin (USA) 4,495

8 (10). Kiki Bertens (the Netherlands) 3,965

9 (9). Serena Williams (USA) 3,915

10 (4). Naomi Osaka (Japan) 3,626

.........................................................

69 (74). Sorana Cirstea 855

90 (98). Ana Bogdan 704

105 (108). Patricia Maria Tig 623

110 (112). Mihaela Buzarnescu 587

117 (105). Irina-Camelia Begu 549

125 (129). Monica Niculescu 489

160 (160). Irina Bara 367

166 (183). Elena-Gabriela Ruse 354

197 (209). Jaqueline Cristian 296

200 (213). Laura Ioana Paar 292

260 (268). Alexandra Cadantu 220

274 (280). Nicoleta Dascalu 203

276 (301). Gabriela Talaba 202

...

The WTA doubles ranking

1 (3). Su-Wei Hsieh (Taiwan) 8,095 points

2 (1). Barbora Strycova (the Czech Republic) 7,980

3 (2). Kristina Mladenovic (France) 7,775

4 (4). Timea Babos (Hungary) 7,615

5 (5). Arina Sabalenka (Belarus) 6,895

6 (6). Elise Mertens (Belgium) 6,855

7 (8). Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) 5,280

8 (7). Yifan Xu (China) 5,230

9 (10). Katerina Siniakova (the Czech Republic) 5,115

10 (13). Barbora Krejcikova (the Czech Republic) 4,935

.................................................................

47 (48). Raluca Olaru 1,565

62 (47). Monica Niculescu 1,317

98 (86). Irina Bara 811

102 (77). Irina-Camelia Begu 765

113 (124). Elena-Gabriela Ruse 682

...

The WTA Race singles ranking

1 (31). Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,110 points

2 (17). Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 1,470

3 (1). Ashleigh Barty (Australia) 1,251

4 (45). Simona Halep 880

5 (14). Petra Kvitova (the Czech Republic) 615

6 (2). Karolina Pliskova (the Czech Republic) 600

7 (3). Elena Rîbakina (Kazakhstan) 590

8 (4). Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) 570

9 (85). Anett Kontaveit (Estonia) 486

10 (88). Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Russia) 486

...

