Tennis: Sorana Cirstea, advances to round of 16 of Luxembourg WTA tournament

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea advanced, on Tuesday, to the round of 16 of the 250,000-dollar WTA Luxembourg tour, after defeating French player Pauline Parmentier by 6-3, 6-4.

Cirstea (29 years old, #76 WTA), who came after a final played in Tashkent, won after one hour and 24 minutes.The difference was made, practically, on the second service, the Romanian having a better percentage (59 pct versus 36 pct).Cirstea started strong and led by 3-0, but Parmentier (33 years old, #122 WTA) came back and won two games in a row. Cirstea made a new break, then took off to 5-2, closing the first set 6-3.Parmentier started aggressively the second act and led by 1-0, missing two chances for 2-0. Cirstea resisted the assault and won three games in a row, going to 3-1. Parmentier came back and managed to level the score 3-3, but the Romanian made a new break, and then consolidated after saving the situation from 15-40 on her own service. Cirstea conceded a game with no points, but settled the score 6-4.Cirstea now has 4-2 in direct matches against Parmentier, that she defeated previously in the round of 16 in Shenzhen, by 6-2, 6-2.Sorana Cirstea ensured a cheque worth 2,669 euro and 30 WTA points, and will play in the second round with the winner between German player Julia Goerges, second seed, and Japanese player Misaki Doi.Also on Tuesday, Monica Niculescu, coming from the qualifications, will face off Belgian player Alison van Uytvanck, fourth seed.