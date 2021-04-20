 
     
Tennis: Sorana Cirstea, Ana Bogdan qualify for round of 16 of Istanbul tournament (WTA)

Romanian tennis players Sorana Cirstea and Ana Bogdan on Tuesday qualified for the round of sixteen of the WTA tournament in Istanbul, equipped with total prizes worth 235,238 US dollars.

Cirstea (31, WTA's 67) defeated Katerina Kozlova (Ukraine), 6-4, 7-6 (6), after two hours of playing, agerpres.ro confirms.

Ana Bogdan (28, WTA's 102) sealed her victory against Japanese Nao Hibino (26, WTA's 82), 6-3, 6-3 afer one hour and 14 minutes of playing.

Each of the two Romanians won a cheque worth 3,675 US dollars and 30 WTA points for their respective performances.

