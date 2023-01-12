 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Tennis: Victor Cornea, Sergio Martos qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Oeiras (challenger)

tenis

The Romanian-Spanish pair Victor Vlad Cornea/Sergio Martos Gornes qualified on Thursday for the semifinals of the doubles event of the challenger tournament in Oeiras (Portugal), with total prizes of 73,000 EUR, after 6-3, 6-4 versus Germans Fabian Fallert/Louis Wessels, told Agerpres.

The number three seeds won after one hour and 17 minutes.

Cornea and his partner secured a cheque for 1,480 EUR and 30 ATP points in doubles.

In the penultimate act, Cornea and Martos will face the winners of the Sander Arends/David Pel (Netherlands/1st seeded) - Luke Johnson (UK)/Sem Verbeek (Netherlands) match.

Last weekend, Cornea won a challenger tournament in Oeiras (36,000 EUR), together with Czech Petr Nouza.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.