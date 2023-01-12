Tennis: Victor Cornea, Sergio Martos qualify for semifinals of doubles event in Oeiras (challenger)

The Romanian-Spanish pair Victor Vlad Cornea/Sergio Martos Gornes qualified on Thursday for the semifinals of the doubles event of the challenger tournament in Oeiras (Portugal), with total prizes of 73,000 EUR, after 6-3, 6-4 versus Germans Fabian Fallert/Louis Wessels, told Agerpres.

The number three seeds won after one hour and 17 minutes.

Cornea and his partner secured a cheque for 1,480 EUR and 30 ATP points in doubles.

In the penultimate act, Cornea and Martos will face the winners of the Sander Arends/David Pel (Netherlands/1st seeded) - Luke Johnson (UK)/Sem Verbeek (Netherlands) match.

Last weekend, Cornea won a challenger tournament in Oeiras (36,000 EUR), together with Czech Petr Nouza.