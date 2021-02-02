Tennis: Victories in doubles for Niculescu, Tig, Halep, at Gippsland Trophy

Romanians Monica Niculescu, Patricia Tig and Simona Halep won doubles matches at the Gippsland Trophy (WTA 500) tournament in Melbourne on Tuesday, with total prizes of 565,530 dollars, according to AGERPRES.

The pair Monica Niculescu / Patricia Tig won 6-3, 6-3 versus 4th seeds Andreja Klepac (Slovenia) / Elise Mertens (Belgium), in just 66 minutes.

The Romanians qualified for the quarterfinals and thus secured 4,310 dollars and 100 WTA points at doubles.

In a first round match, Simona Halep and Australian Daria Gavrilova beat Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) / Barbora Strycova (Czech Republic) 6-2, 6-2 in just 54 minutes.

The winners had 6 aces and never lost their service.

Halep and Gavrilova secured a check for 2,670 dollars and 55 WTA points in doubles, and in the next round they will face the 3rd seeds, Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) / Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA).

Also on Tuesday, in the round of 16 at doubles, the Romanian-French pair Mihaela Buzarnescu / Alize Cornet face the couple Hayley Carter (USA) / Luisa Stefani (Brazil).