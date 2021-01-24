The 162nd anniversary of the Union of Romanian Principalities celebrated nationwide

The 162nd anniversary of the Union of Romanian Principalities is marked on Sunday in the entire country by various events. Local authorities have chosen to celebrate the Little Union through small ceremonies, in accordance with the restrictions imposed in the context of the pandemic. Cultural institutions in the country also mark the anniversary with plays, but also with concerts, most of which are broadcast online, according to AGERPRES.

Every year, on January 24, Romania celebrates the Union of the Romanian Principalities Day, marking the moment of the union of Moldavia with The Romanian Country (1859) under the leadership of ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza (1859 - 1866). This major event in the history of our country was the first step taken in achieving a united Romanian state.