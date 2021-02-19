The average estimate of Airports Council International (ACI Europe) for Bucharest airports traffic in 2021 is somewhere around 7.5 million passengers, but the pessimistic prognosis which we do not want is of 5.5 million passengers, according to the CEO of the National Company of Bucharest Airports, Cosmin Pestesan.

The two airports from the capital - Henri Coanda Otopeni and Aurel Vlaicu Baneasa - have registered last year an air traffic of over 4.46 million passengers, dropping by 69.7% from 2019, while airplane movement has reduced by 53.5%, totaling 67,696, according to CNAB, at the end of January 2021. Given the conditions in which during the first two months of 2020 there was a slight increase of passenger traffic, of 5.5%, as opposed to 2019, the drop on the other 10 months during the same year (March - December) was of over 81%, with a minimum of 19,118 passengers and 1,136 airplane movement during the month of April, namely a maximum of 426.081 passengers and 5,218 airplane movement in August.

"The average ACI prognosis is somewhere around 7.5 million passengers. The pessimistic prognosis, which we do not want, is 5.5 million passengers. During the first half of the year we are estimating somewhere around 30% of these scenarios, and we will see if the summer will help us grow and reach at least the average objective," Pestesan said on Friday, during the inauguration event of runway 2 of the Otopeni Airport.

AGERPRES .