The District Electoral Bureau has decided to recount votes in District 5

Cristian Bacanu, the candidate supported by the National Liberal Party and the Save Romania Union - Party of Unity, Liberty and Solidarity for mayor of District 5, announces that the District Electoral Bureau has decided to recount votes.

"The District Electoral bureau has decided to recount the votes in District 5! The others will contest it," he wrote on Facebook.

Cristian Bacanu announced, on Monday evening, that he will request a recount, reasoning that "it's necessary to check if a massive fraud in District 5 exists".

On Tuesday he mentioned that he will formulate a criminal complaint after identifying "suspicions regarding the existence of a fraud" at the district local elections.