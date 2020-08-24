The Government has finally adopted the emergency ordinance to amend the SME Invest Program, the head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, announced on Monday at Victoria Palace.

"After receiving all the necessary approvals and taking over the observations received within these approvals, the final emergency ordinance for the modification of the SME Invest Program was passed. Thus, the guarantee ceiling was increased from 15 billion lei to 20 billion lei, the period of state aid in the form of 100% subsidized interest under these loans for working capital and investments was modified to a standard period for all beneficiaries under this program, respectively eight months from the date of granting the loan", Danca said.

He added that another "important" change concerns the access of SMEs to loans for working capital under the same conditions of state guarantees and with state-subsidized interest, respectively the increase of the ceiling for this type of loans to 5 million lei, from 1 million lei. "Basically, SMEs will be able to access this credit facility for working capital up to 5 million lei," Ionel Danca explained.

AGERPRES .