The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu: 7,000 students out of the total of almost 3 million will have to study online next week

The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, announced that 7,000 students out of the total of almost 3 million will have to study online next week, mentioning that they come from educational institutions where there are problems with the infrastructure, or are located in localities where the rate of 6 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection per thousand inhabitants was exceeded, Agerpres informs.

He said that there are eight schools in Bucharest that will study online.

"There are 2,000 pupils in the country, 2,723 in Bucharest, 2,400 in the 6 counties where the infection rate of 6 per thousand has been exceeded, so 7,000 pupils out of the total of almost 3 million students will have to learn online next week," he said, on Sunday, after the videoconference with the Prime Minister Florin Citu, prefects and the DSPs (Public Health Directorates) representatives on the topic of the beginning of the school year.