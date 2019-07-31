 
     
The miracles in the statement of wealth of constitutional judge, Livia Stanciu

Livia Stanciu, has been earning consistent revenues for many years, but looking at the declaration of wealth the "miracles" start to appear. In 2018 alone, Livia Stanciu received approximately 172,000 euros, but according to the declaration of wealth she drives a Dacia 1310 and a Matiz. Also, Stanciu has a single property, a 2-room apartment, in Galați, in an apartment block built in 1992.

As both High Court of Cassation and Justice president and constitutional judge, Livia Stanciu is provided with a car, a service home, as well as other benefits that exempt the beneficiary from certain daily expenses. Here are the revenues collected by Livia Stanciu in 2018

- Constitutional Court of Romania: 283,956 lei

- Pension and salary differences arising from court decisions: 454,716 lei

- High Court of Cassation and Justice: 27,014 lei

- Superior Council of Magistracy: 2909 lei

Total revenues: 787,818 lei, ie about 172,000 euros

See HERE the entire statement of wealth of the judge of the CCR, Livia Stanciu (Romanian).

