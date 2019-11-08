The polling stations in Italy, Spain, France and Germany are open, over 7,000 persons already turning out to the polls abroad.

A little after 13:00 hrs, over 7,000 Romanians have already voted on additional lists. This figure is supplemented by the approximately 25,200 votes by correspondence received, according to the portal of the Central Electoral Bureau, Agerpres informs.

For the first time, this year Romanians from outside the country have three days to vote at 835 polling stations. The respective sections are open as follows: Friday between local time 12:00 hrs and 21:00 hrs, and Saturday and Sunday between local time 7:00 hrs and 21:00 hrs. Voters who at 21:00 hrs are at the polling station headquarters, as well as those who are outside the polling station headquarters to enter the polling place, may exercise their voting right until 23:59 hrs.

Most polling stations abroad are in Spain - 143, in 99 localities - some open in hotels, cultural centers, shopping centers or, for example, in Guissona, in "Aventura Park" - a space dedicated to children's events. In Madrid, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) approved the organization of nine polling stations.

In Italy, as many as 142 polling stations were approved, five of them in Rome, divided between the Embassy, the Consulate and the Romanian Cultural Institute. In Milan, there are three polling stations on the AEP list, all on Via Oglio 20, where there is a school.

In Germany, the AEP approved 79 polling stations and the Romanians in France can vote in one of the 50 polling stations approved by the AEP. Five of those polling stations are in Paris. All three polling stations established for Romanians in Marseille are in hotels, according to the list published by the Permanent Electoral Authority.

Beside those who may express their option at the polls, 43,003 Romanians chose to vote by correspondence, according to the official portal www.votstrainatate.ro.

The right to vote can be exercised at any of the sections organized outside the country, based on an identity document valid on the day of the voting: the electronic identity card; provisional identity card; identity card or diplomatic passport; the electronic diplomatic passport / the service passport / the electronic service passport / the simple passport / the electronic simple passport / the temporary simple passport; in the case of students from military schools, the military service ID.

Romanian citizens who are at least 18 years old may vote in the presidential elections, if this age has been reached by the day of the elections, included; and if they were not banned or were not allowed to exercise the right to vote, for the duration established by a final court decision.