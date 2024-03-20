The President of the National Institute of Statistics, Tudorel Andrei, was elected as a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy

During the latest session of the General Assembly of the Romanian Academy, the prestigious institution updated its membership, electing through a secret ballot several new members, both corresponding and honorary. Among them is the distinguished Tudorel Andrei, president of the National Institute of Statistics, now recognized as a corresponding member in the Section of Economic, Legal, and Sociological Sciences. This distinction comes as a recognition of Tudorel Andrei's significant contribution to the development of economic sciences and statistics in Romania. Professor Andrei, a faculty member at the Academy of Economic Studies, is well known in academic circles both in Romania and abroad for his extensive research and dedication.

Tudorel Andrei is the only president of an institution under the coordination of the General Secretariat of the Government who enjoys the title of corresponding member of the Romanian Academy. He was appointed as the president of the INS in 2013. Tudorel Andrei's CV can be viewed HERE.

The president of the Section of Economic, Legal, and Sociological Sciences is academician Mugur Constantin ISĂRESCU, governor of the National Bank of Romania. Full members include academician Lucian-Liviu ALBU, academician Mihail M. CERNEA, academician Daniel DĂIANU, academician Emilian DOBRESCU, academician Aurel IANCU, and academician Cătălin ZAMFIR. Corresponding members are prof. dr. Ilie BĂDESCU, prof. dr. Corneliu BÎRSAN, prof. dr. Valeriu IOAN-FRANC, and prof. dr. Liviu POP. Honorary members from abroad are Jaime Gil ALUJA (Spain) and Thierry de MONTBRIAL (France).

The General Assembly of the Romanian Academy, convened in the session of March 20, 2024, decided through a secret ballot the election of a number of 3 corresponding members and 5 honorary members, as follows:

Corresponding members:

Gerard Jităreanu - Section of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences

Tudorel Andrei - Section of Economic, Legal, and Sociological Sciences

Aurel Teodor Codoban - Section of Philosophy, Theology, Psychology, and Pedagogy

Honorary members from the country:

Mihai Zamfir - Section of Philology and Literature

Honorary members from abroad:

Gheorghe Cojocaru (Republic of Moldova) - Section of Historical Sciences and Archaeology

Alexandru Zaharescu (USA) - Section of Mathematical Sciences

Daniel Ioan Tătaru (USA) - Section of Mathematical Sciences

Radu J. Bogdan (USA) - Section of Philosophy, Theology, Psychology, and Pedagogy