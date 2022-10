The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, will pay a visit to Romania on Tuesday.

She will be received, at the Cotroceni Palace, by President Klaus Iohannis, with whom she will have face-to-face talks.According to the agenda, the reception at Cotroceni will take place at 1:15 p.m.Also on Tuesday, the head of state will participate in the Parliament in the international conference "Women MPs from Romania and the promotion of gender equality as a national commitment".