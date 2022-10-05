 
     
The Royal House and the issue of emancipation of the Jews in Romaniaexhibition to open Thursday at MNIR

casa regala

The exhibition called "The Royal House and the issue of emancipation of the Jews in Romania (1866-1923)" opens on Thursday, as of 15:00hrs, at the National History Museum of Romania (MNIR).

According to a MNIR press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, director general of the museum Ernest Oberlander-Tarnoveanu and the undersecretary of state Irina Cajal-Marin will also attend the event, among other participants.

The exhibition aims to mark the completion, on 15 October, of the Coronation Centennial in Alba-Iulia of King Ferdinand and Queen Marie as sovereigns of Great Romania, as well as the celebration, next year, of the 1923 Constitution Centennial, signed by King Ferdinand, the first to ratify the emancipation of the Jews in Romania.

The exhibition is organized by the Federation of Jewish Communities of Romania (FCER), the Center for the Study of the History of Romanian Jews "Wilhelm Filderman" (CSIER-WF), in partnership with the Center for Jewish Studies, the Faculty of Letters of the University of Bucharest and the National History Museum of Romania, and financed by the Culture Ministry and the FCER-CM.

