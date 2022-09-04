The Zaporozhe nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, occupied by the Russian forces, has „again lost its connection” to the power grid, the experts of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who are on the site, announced in a statement on Saturday, AFP reports.

According to the information provided by the Ukrainian authorities to the UN body, this incident occurred „after new bombings in the area”.

However, the plant continues to operate thanks to a backup line, the IAEA states. We remind you that the plant was completely disconnected from the grid for the first time on August 25, when it was able to continue operating thanks to a backup generator.

On Friday, a day after inspecting the nuclear plant, the IAEA director Rafael Grossi said „military operations are intensifying”, which „worries him a lot”.