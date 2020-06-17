Thirty-three Romanian workers in Netherlands working in slaughterhouses test positive for COVID-19

Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) has informed that 33 Romanian nationals working in slaughterhouses in the Netherlands near the border with Germany and living in the German town of Emmerich am Rhein have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Their health condition is good, and no hospitalisation is necessary, according to a MAE press statement.The Romanian ambassador in The Hague Brandusa Predescu visited the relevant companies in the Netherlands. On that visits, the representatives of the diplomatic mission ascertained the working conditions at the companies and the measures ordered by the relevant authorities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and had a series of meetings with local administration officials - the mayor and a representative of the Ministry of Labour, Health and Social Dialogue in the Land of North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as leaders of representative trade union organisations and the media.At the same time, in order to help the Romanian workers in the Netherlands, the Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs (SZW) has recently published information in Romanian on the protection measures that employers and employees must take into account to prevent the spread of the Sars-Cov2 virus. The document, which also provides contact details of the relevant officials and ways to report irregularities, is available on www.rijksoverheid.nl.