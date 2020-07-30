This year's Tour of Romania to take place September 8 - 13

This year's edition of the Tour of Romania cycling competition will take place between September 8 - 13, the Romanian Cycling Federation announced in a release on Thursday.

The 53rd Tour of Romania, one of the most prestigious road cycling races in South-Eastern Europe and Romania's most important international sporting event this year, is included in the competition calendar of the International Cycling Union, in class 2.1. Some 20 cycling teams are expected to take the start in the 800 km race that will take them trough some of Romania's most spectacular sceneries.

"The 53rd edition will be captivating, and just as by now, it will be dedicated to both cycling amateurs and professionals from the country and abroad. We have prepared a spectacular five-stage route that also runs along the Transfagarasan motorway. This is more than just about promoting Romania, our aim is to also encourage as much as possible the team spirit, the strength and courage in overcoming one's limits. So we are expecting all cycling lovers to join us in the most important specific competition in Romania, where we will definitely respect all the hygiene and safety rules in force,'' declared the Federation president Eduard Novak, adding that it hasn't been yet decided if the event will be organized with spectators or not.

The 2020 Tour of Romania will start with a prologue race in Timisoara, followed by five stages: Timisoara - Oradea, Oradea - Cluj-Napoca, Targu Mures - St. Ana Lake, Brasov - Transfagarasan - Curtea de Arges, and the final will take place in Bucharest.

The organizers' ambition is to rewrite, at an even higher level, the success of last year's event which was won by Dutchman Alex Molenaar (Monkey Town - A Block CT). The winner of the 2018 race was Romanian Serghei Tvetcov.