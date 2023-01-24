Thousands of people come to Union Square in Iasi to celebrate Romanian Principalities Union Day

More than 7,000 people came, until Tuesday morning, to the Union Square of Iasi to participate in the events organized on the occasion of the celebration of the Union of the Romanian Principalities.

The festivities started at 10:00hrs with a folklore show entitled "We are Romanians!." Until 11:00hrs, the following traditional music singers performed: Karla Ursu, David Simion, Maria Ionescu, Loredana Colotin, Ion Macovei and Biatrice Duca.

At 11:00hrs, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Marcel Ciolacu, representatives of local and central authorities, MPs, leaders of several political formations are to arrive in the Union Square.

On this occasion, a Te Deum service will be officiated by the Metropolitan of Moldavia and Bukovina and representatives of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Iasi.

Afterwards speeches are to be delivered by officials, as well as a wreath-laying at the Alexandru Ioan Cuza Statuary Ensemble of the Union Square, followed by the Military Parade, the Union Hora (traditional folk dance) performance and the popular hora.

From 12:30hrs, when the officials will head toward the Three Hierarchs Monastery, where ruler Alexandru Ioan Cuza's tomb is, the popular music concert "We are Romanians!" will be resumed in the Union Square and those in attendance will receive traditional pies and tea.

In the evening, employees of the National Defence Ministry and the Interior Ministry will march with lit torches along the Union Museum - Palace of Culture route in Iasi. AGERPRES